Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 14.8%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AGNPF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.33.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.