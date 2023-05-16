Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Rises By 12.4%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 139,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

ARC stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

