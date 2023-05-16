Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Drops By 17.0%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 966,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

Assurant stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.97. 53,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $188.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

