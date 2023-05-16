Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rises By 11.6%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 188,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.3688 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

