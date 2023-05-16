Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Decreases By 17.0%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 546,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of BNED opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $447.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.