Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Declines By 5.5%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Biodesix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

About Biodesix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in Biodesix by 30.8% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 558,659 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

