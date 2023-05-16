Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Increases By 5.3%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

