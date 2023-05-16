Short Interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Grows By 5.8%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 17,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE BMY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,157. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
