Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Decreases By 16.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

