Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Increases By 11.4%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 357,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camber Energy by 147.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focus on Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

