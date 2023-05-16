Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expands By 10.6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Wedbush upped their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,611. Celsius has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

