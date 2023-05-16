Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Rises By 11.0%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,050.0 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of CNPPF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

