Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Drops By 6.8%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 5,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,034. The stock has a market cap of $332.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 218,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

