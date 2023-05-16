Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Grows By 8.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CleanSpark Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 5,190,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,798,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 142.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 49.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 172,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CleanSpark

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

