Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Rises By 9.1%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,700 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 932,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,373. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Columbia Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.