Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rises By 9.6%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 549,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.9 %

BBCP opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $382.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,867 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.