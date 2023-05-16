Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declines By 10.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,167,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,138,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,867,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.