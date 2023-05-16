Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declines By 10.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLMGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,167,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,138,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,867,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

