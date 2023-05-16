Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expands By 7.3%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

CBAY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 3,715,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,141,341 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $21,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,769 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,419,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

