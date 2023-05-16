Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 18.2%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

