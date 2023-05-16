Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 12.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,563,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 37,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
About Deep Yellow
