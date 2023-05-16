Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 12.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,563,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 3,164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 37,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

