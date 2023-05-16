Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases By 6.0%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Diageo Stock Up 0.1 %

Diageo stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,394. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.26. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 34.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

