Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Drops By 15.8%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,299. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

