Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Increases By 5.9%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100,524 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock remained flat at $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

