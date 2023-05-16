Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Decreases By 14.2%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,293.0 days.

Empire Price Performance

Empire stock remained flat at $26.23 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Empire has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.