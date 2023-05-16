Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 13.1%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 364.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $8.50 during trading hours on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

