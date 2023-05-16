Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Expands By 12.4%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

