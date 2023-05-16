Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Expands By 6.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 548.0 days.

Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finning International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.