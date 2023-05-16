Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Grows By 10.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 1,447,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 150.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 400.40%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,269.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

