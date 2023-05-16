Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Decreases By 15.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,202. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It operates the Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, and Eau Claire projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.