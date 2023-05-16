Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Expands By 16.5%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.51. 18,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,147. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
