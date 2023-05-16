Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expands By 8.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 26,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

