Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Grows By 17.4%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

HSON traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. 4,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

