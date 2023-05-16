Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Increases By 9.5%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,866. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,295,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 133,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

