Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Rises By 10.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,767. The company has a market cap of $177.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 378.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

