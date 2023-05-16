Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Drops By 20.3%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IQE Price Performance

IQE stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Monday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

IQE Company Profile

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

