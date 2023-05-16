Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Drops By 17.7%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,745,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 2,121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.4 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

KHOTF stock remained flat at $2.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KHOTF shares. Danske began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

