Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Expands By 17.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on KALU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 80,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,624. The company has a market capitalization of $980.83 million, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 365,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $9,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

