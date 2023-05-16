Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 13.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $1.57.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.