Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 13.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

