Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Declines By 6.1%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.