Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 11.9%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

