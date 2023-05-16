Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Increases By 11.9%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
JPC stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.45.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.