Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 22.5%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.