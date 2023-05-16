Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 22.5%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Small Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Further Reading
