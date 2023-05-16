Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Drops By 6.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $58.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

