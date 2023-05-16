Siacoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $185.45 million and $1.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,095.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00322717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.44 or 0.00562360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00425751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,104,812,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

