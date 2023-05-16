Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.64 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.32 and a 12-month high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$849.02 million, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2681259 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

