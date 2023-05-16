Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

