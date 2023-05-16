SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.75. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.64.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
