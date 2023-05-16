SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.75. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.64.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

