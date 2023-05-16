SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) versus Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Financial Contrast

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) and Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SKYX Platforms and Xenonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKYX Platforms $32,022.00 8,721.60 -$27.07 million ($0.48) -7.00 Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xenonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SKYX Platforms.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SKYX Platforms has a beta of -2486.5, suggesting that its stock price is 248,750% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenonics has a beta of 8.75, suggesting that its stock price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SKYX Platforms and Xenonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKYX Platforms -84,600.00% -209.02% -71.71% Xenonics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Xenonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SKYX Platforms and Xenonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKYX Platforms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SKYX Platforms presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes. The company also offers the following products: Sky Plug & Receptacle, SkyHome Application, Sky Smart Plug & Receptacle, Sky Smart Plug and Play Ceiling Fans, Sky Smart Plug and Play Lighting, and Sky All-In-One Smart Platform. These products can be linked to the SkyHome Application that works with both iPhones and Android phones which can control features and specifications to include scheduling, voice control, safety and security features, lifestyle features, sound, lights, dimming, and emergency back-up battery through WIFI and BLE. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

About Xenonics

(Get Rating)

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs. These include compact hand-held systems for foot-borne personnel and stabilized systems for airborne, vehicular and shipboard use. The company was founded in July 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

