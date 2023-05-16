Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The company had revenue of C$48.63 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.