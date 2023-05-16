SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $13.68 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 364.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 50,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,755,166.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,865 shares of company stock worth $2,276,018. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in SLR Investment by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

