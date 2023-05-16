Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Sonova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $62.12 on Friday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

